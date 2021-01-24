Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,884 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,828 shares of company stock valued at $19,630,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

