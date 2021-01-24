Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,225 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $132.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.