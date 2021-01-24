Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $121.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.79.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

