Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 19,362 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,362 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,174.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

