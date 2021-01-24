Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,505 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

NYSE:PSA opened at $222.79 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.