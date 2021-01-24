Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 25,056 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

