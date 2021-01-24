Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in General Mills by 59.3% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $55.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

