Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 32,378 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Shares of JD stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

