Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,002 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 10,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VRSN stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.05. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

