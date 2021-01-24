Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,979 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

