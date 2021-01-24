Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,478 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 338,123 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

NYSE:COP opened at $42.69 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.