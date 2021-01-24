Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,024 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

