Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

MSCI stock opened at $411.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.90 and its 200 day moving average is $384.71. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

