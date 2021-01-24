Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $201.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist raised their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

