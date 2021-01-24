Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

