Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

