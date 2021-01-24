PancakeSwap Price Up 81.5% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 81.5% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003879 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $129.08 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00056170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00075796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00277417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00069344 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,456.11 or 0.98483707 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 156,493,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,958,775 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

