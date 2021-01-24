Pantos (PAN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,972.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Pantos has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $52,972.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00056076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00283586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.20 or 0.99839986 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,657,065 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

