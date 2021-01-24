Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

