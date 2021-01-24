Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,358.89

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $31,358.89 and $19,353.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00055137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00281968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.