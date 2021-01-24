Parachute (PAR) Trading 59.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $187,268.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 588,783,964 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

