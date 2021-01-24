Parachute Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $156,682.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 588,902,539 coins. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com

The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

