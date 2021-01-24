Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be bought for $9.25 or 0.00029090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.