ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0333 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $672,068.15 and $25.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.17 or 1.00271576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00026169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

