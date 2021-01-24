ParkinGo Trading 40.5% Lower This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $423,899.43 and approximately $13.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,538.19 or 1.00156870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00025182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

