PARSIQ Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $143.48 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00062658 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003621 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003112 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.