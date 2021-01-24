PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Cap of $137.74 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $137.74 million and $3.19 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00004030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00065016 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003885 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003188 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

