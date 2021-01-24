Particl Market Cap Reaches $6.12 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Particl has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $5,682.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014240 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008463 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,753,129 coins and its circulating supply is 9,718,039 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

