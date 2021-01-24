Patientory (PTOY) One Day Volume Hits $6,806.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $556,541.52 and $6,806.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.