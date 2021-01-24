Patron Market Capitalization Achieves $832,790.02 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $832,790.02 and $8,554.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

