Patron Trading Up 56.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $753,572.02 and approximately $5,075.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

