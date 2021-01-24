PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Hits $111.30 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $111.30 million and $3.35 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,861.87 or 0.05673981 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
