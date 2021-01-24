PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

