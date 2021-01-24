Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,828 shares of company stock valued at $19,630,435. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

