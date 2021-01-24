Payfair 1-Day Volume Tops $1,684.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Payfair has a total market cap of $31,558.09 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

PFR is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

