PayPie Hits One Day Volume of $40.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $948,585.04 and approximately $40.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00075250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00801052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.56 or 0.04441492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017670 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.