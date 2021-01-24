PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $994.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464,238 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

