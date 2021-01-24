PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. 707,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

