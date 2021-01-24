PEAKDEFI One Day Trading Volume Hits $216,077.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $216,077.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

