Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $67,974.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001177 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047081 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,721,186 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.