Peerplays (PPY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54,378.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $589,822.32 and approximately $54,378.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

