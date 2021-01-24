Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913 over the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

