PegNet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,076.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,076.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00283617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,461.40 or 1.01776287 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,215,393,955 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

