Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

PBA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,245. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 97.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

