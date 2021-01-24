Pendal Group Limited Acquires 17,106 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

