Pendal Group Limited Acquires 808 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

Shares of TTWO opened at $204.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.