Pendal Group Limited Acquires 9,989 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $13,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

