Pendal Group Limited Acquires Shares of 30,688 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after buying an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after buying an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after buying an additional 789,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

