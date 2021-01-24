Pendal Group Limited Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 433.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,196.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,147.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,037.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

