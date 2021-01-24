Pendal Group Limited Buys 5,493 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $152.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

